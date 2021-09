Roma’s 3-0 win over Trabzonspor confirmed their place in the European Conference League Group Stage (try saying that three times fast), but more than that, it showed the potential of this incarnation of the Giallorossi under José Mourinho. Sure, Tammy Abraham didn’t score, and there are certainly still ways the side can improve, but nevertheless, we should appreciate that Roma has come out of the gates with three wins from three matches. We’re not at early Rudi Garcia Era streak levels of excitement just yet, but the pieces all seem to be there for sustained success across competitions this season. It remains to be seen how injuries and tougher competition affect this side’s spirits, but for now, let’s enjoy the victories as they come.