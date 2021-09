I used to think I would never be able to produce remarkable food unless I had all the shiny, new gadgets that I saw on the shelves at William Sonoma, Crate and Barrel, and the like. I was sold on the idea that only the beautiful, custom kitchens had the potential to host and serve meals to make your mouth dance with flavor. Sure, I could follow a recipe, but it always seemed lacking. I am here to tell you that no number of gadgets or gizmos will help, if you feel the same way that I did.