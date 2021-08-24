Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tommy John Adds Former Michael Kors Exec to Its C-suite

By Kellie Ell
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mgal7_0bbAoGVf00

Click here to read the full article.

Tommy John is updating its C-suite.

The men’s and women’s innerwear and loungewear brand has named Michael Moore as the new chief financial officer as it continues to grow its omnichannel model.

More from WWD

“It’s a really exciting time for Tommy John,” said Tom Patterson, founder and chief executive officer of Tommy John. “We are well positioned as leaders in comfort with a growing customer base of brand fanatics. Mike’s extensive global retail leadership background and experience in scaling a business will be an asset for us as we continue to focus on what we do best — reimagining comfort through fabric, fit and function.”

Moore, who begins work at Tommy John on Sept. 7, has nearly 20 years of experience in the retail industry. His résumé includes leadership roles at Polo Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors . Most recently, Moore served as senior vice president of retail finance and operations at the Michael Kors brand.

At Tommy John, Moore has been tasked with managing the brand’s finances, including accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis and tax.

“I am thrilled to join such a talented team,” Moore said. “Tommy John has built a strong foundation over the past 13 years by focusing on product innovation and customer experience. I’m excited to serve as CFO at a time when Tommy John is poised to grow exponentially.”

The addition of Moore comes just months after Tommy John tapped two Nike executives — Beth Brown and Melissa Ohm — for its growing team.

But Tommy John’s growth story dates back to pre-pandemic times.

Founded as a men’s basics company in 2008 by Patterson and his wife Erin Fujimoto, the private company quickly grew to include other categories, such as women’s underwear and bras in 2018, followed by ready-to-wear apparel and outerwear the next year. Tommy John even attracted the attention of actor Kevin Hart as an investor in 2016.

Patterson and Fujimoto say the business has been profitable since its inception, adding that t otal company revenues — which includes the e-commerce business, wholesale division (more than 1,300 locations) and five brick-and-mortar stores — increased ninefold between 2014 and 2020.

Between 2019 and 2020, revenues grew 20 percent, with loungewear up 130 percent. In addition, the brand’s e-commerce business grew by 34 percent in 2020, year-over-year, driven by strength in the women’s division.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Michael Moore
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Hill House Home#Polo Ralph Lauren#Treasury#Cfo#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
Related
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Click here to read the full article. Joshua Schulman has been named chief executive officer of the Michael Kors brand effective today, and will succeed John D. Idol as chief executive officer of Capri Holdings in September 2022 when Idol will step up to executive chairman. Initially, Schulman, 50, will be responsible for all aspects of the Michael Kors brand globally, reporting directly to Idol, the 62-year-old chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.More from WWDThe Best Fashion Ad Campaigns of Fall 2019Michael Kors Celebrates Old Bond Street Store OpeningSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise Pavilion Rumors were swirling last November...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Michael Kors owner names former Coach head Schulman as next CEO

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings (CPRI.N) said on Tuesday luxury veteran Joshua Schulman would become its chief executive officer in September next year. Shares in Capri rose 5% as analysts praised Capri's decision to bring in the executive credited with a turnaround of Tapestry Inc's (TPR.N) Coach brand, which he helmed from 2017 to 2020.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Balenciaga Names Ludivine Pont as Chief Marketing Officer

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – Balenciaga has named Ludivine Pont as chief marketing officer, a newly created position for the house. In the job, Pont is to report to Cédric Charbit, Balenciaga chief executive officer, and spearhead the marketing, communication and engagement strategy at the Kering-owned fashion label.More from WWDBalenciaga Couture Fall 2021Balenciaga Winter 2021All the Looks from Balenciaga's Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow “Ludivine’s role will be pivotal to increase brand awareness and fluidity of the customer journey,” while enhancing its vision, Balenciaga said in a statement that was released Thursday. Most recently, Pont served for five years...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Michael Kors Releases MK40 Reissue Capsule for 40th Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. “Timeless” is one of the adjectives often used to describe Michael Kors’ designs over the past four decades. In recognition of his 40th anniversary, the designer has begun selling a special MK40 capsule collection featuring a selection of pieces from seasons past that Kors has recreated for today.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway Originally shown on the fall 2021 runway in Times Square in April, each garment has a special QR code sewn inside. Upon scanning, the QR codes will direct customers to the fall 2021 Michael Kors Collection microsite at...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein Parent Company’s Stock Surges

Click here to read the full article. PVH Corp.’s return to growth is taking shape — and Wall Street is on board.  The parent company to the Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein brands revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday evening after the market closed, logging a $182 million profit, compared with losses of $51.7 million last year, and raising the company’s full-year guidance. Shares of PVH shot up at the start of Wednesday’s session as a result, closing up 15.21 percent to $120.73 apiece. More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites States Retail in the Aftermath of Police...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Macy’s Names a New Apparel Strategist

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s has appointed Sam Archibald as general business manager of apparel, a critical slot especially in light of the department store retailer’s stepped up efforts to appeal to a younger, stylish crowd. The retailer indicated that Archibald, a veteran of Macy’s, will oversee all aspects of the brand’s apparel strategy across men’s, women’s and kids. Archibald will report to Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. He most recently served as president of retail/outlets, North America, for Calvin Klein and began his career as a trainee in Macy’s executive development program.More from WWDHoliday Windows 2019Executives...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

Click here to read the full article. New York Fashion Week is making its return next month with a slew of fashion shows, presentations and events. The upcoming spring 2022 season will be the first in-person fashion week since February 2020, as the pandemic has forced the biannual event to go digital with livestreams and look books taking the place of the traditional live fashion show.More from WWDPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red CarpetA Look Back at Zendaya's Best Fashion MomentsThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 This fashion week has a slate of 91 shows and presentations from...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

The New Salvatore Ferragamo

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The Salvatore Ferragamo company is transforming. Its next phase, however, won’t be fully kicked off until the arrival of newly appointed chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti, who is expected to stay on as CEO of Burberry until the end of the year.More from WWDSalvatore Ferragamo Resort 2022Gucci Garden Opens Inside the Palazzo della MercanziaFor Fall 2021 Self Love, Body Positivity Define Sensuality In an extraordinary board meeting in July, chaired by Leonardo Ferragamo, the Florence-based company said it had reached an agreement with current CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi. She will...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Victor Luis Elevated to CEO of Moose Knuckles

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to Moose Knuckles, Victor Luis is all-in. In June, the former chief executive officer of Tapestry Inc. made a significant investment in the Canadian outerwear brand and became executive chairman. But once he became entrenched in the business and saw firsthand its wide runway for growth, he decided to take on the role of chairman and CEO and invest more capital to help Moose Knuckles reach its potential.More from WWDBackstage at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2020Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2019Backstage at Moncler Genius RTW Fall 2019 After he left Tapestry, Luis said...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Kim Jones Joins 2021 LVMH Prize Jury

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Kim Jones, artistic director of women’s collections at Fendi, is the newest member to join the all-star panel of the LVMH Prize’s 2021 jury, it was announced on Instagram today. The other jury members of this eighth edition are Virgil Abloh, Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs and Stella McCartney, as well as Delphine Arnault; Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, and Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and head of corporate philanthropy at the group. They were all on previous editions’ juries.More from...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Fashion Group International to Offer NYFW Info

Click here to read the full article. LINES OF COMMUNICATION: When it comes to the ins and outs of New York Fashion Week, clarity is always in demand. An addition to the battalion of analysis is the Fashion Group International’s Communique, a nightly fashion report that will be sent out throughout NYFW.More from WWDAbse-èl RTW Spring 2022Marc Jacobs RTW Fall 2021Backstage at Dior Resort 2022 NYFW will be awash with vaccinated critics, TikTok-ers, influencers, editors and other fashion authorities, from the time it gets underway Sept. 8 until the finale on Sept. 12. FGI aims to stake its territory amidst the daily...
New York City, NYPosted by
WWD

Live From New York, It’s Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. The Council of Fashion Designers and IMG, which are working hand-in-hand this season to organize New York Fashion Week, are anticipating a smooth return to live shows — provided no one comes down with the Delta variant. With the variant wreaking havoc in cities across the U.S., both organizations are taking health and safety precautions very seriously, requiring proof of vaccination for entry, recommending showgoers wear masks inside and reducing the number of people allowed in each venue. All models, hair and makeup stylists and photographers and anyone working backstage and on the premises...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Ralph Lauren Reveals 2021 US Open Tennis Collection

After a year hiatus, Ralph Lauren returns for the 2021 with a men’s and women’s collections for the US Open Tennis Championships collection. Polo Ralph Lauren has been the Official Outfitter of the US Open Tennis Championships since 2005, providing uniforms for all on-court officials and ballpersons. Polo Ralph Lauren is an official partner to tennis tournaments such as Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open.

Comments / 0

Community Policy