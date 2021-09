After a summer of controversy and recalls, Peloton announced today that it will launch the Peloton Tread in the United States, Canada, and the UK later this month. While the Tread+ was the subject of a lot of headlines over the summer thanks to its recall, the standard Tread (which was available only as part of small preview launches in some regions) was recalled right alongside it because its touchscreen could detach from the main unit in some cases. That flaw, it seems, has been sorted out, allowing Peloton to launch the treadmill on a larger scale.