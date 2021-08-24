What Jeff Bezos' Smart Take on Personal Branding Can Teach You About the Importance of Thought Leadership

For those intrigued by the stock market and interested in trying to make a go of trading as a reliable income stream, there are a few different paths forward. There’s day trading, the approach that sees a trader execute several buys and sells each day, all calculated to take advantage of quick ups and downs in the market. There’s absolutely money to be made there for those willing to engage. But that level of commitment to monitoring and seizing opportunity quickly is grueling, often requiring traders to quit day jobs and focus solely on trades, all while facing a high potential for burnout from the information onslaught.