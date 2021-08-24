Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

An Adult's Guide to Getting Braces

By Daley Quin n
Allure
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is a part of Show Your Teeth, a package in which Allure examines dental care (or lack thereof) in the U.S. and what we can do at home to better care for our teeth. I spent most of my childhood at the dentist's office and, thanks to my cleft palate, wore braces on and off for about 10 years of my life. Although I've never experienced wearing braces as an adult (I finally got mine off my junior year of high school), I know that it's a big step toward achieving a straighter smile. The problem is, most teeth-straightening options, including in-office braces and at-home treatment plans, are extensive, expensive, and might not be covered by dental insurance.

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Permanent Teeth#Lingual Braces#3d Scanning#Allure#Les Belles Nyc#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Advocates 'demoralized' as 100K allies remain stranded in Afghanistan

American and Afghan allies left behind in Afghanistan have entered a fraught and uncertain period of limbo following the definitive conclusion of U.S. military evacuations out of the country. Advocates estimate roughly 150,000 vulnerable Afghans remain in the country after a U.S. evacuation effort ended early Tuesday, while those who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

GOP's critical race theory amendments for defense bill voted down by Dem-led House Armed Services Committee

The Democrat-controlled House Armed Services Committee voted down a number of Republican amendments related to critical race theory while marking up the new defense bill overnight Wednesday, according to reports. Other Republican amendments related to China and Afghanistan were among the nearly 800 proposed for the National Defense Authorization Act,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy