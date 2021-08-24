An Adult's Guide to Getting Braces

This story is a part of Show Your Teeth, a package in which Allure examines dental care (or lack thereof) in the U.S. and what we can do at home to better care for our teeth. I spent most of my childhood at the dentist's office and, thanks to my cleft palate, wore braces on and off for about 10 years of my life. Although I've never experienced wearing braces as an adult (I finally got mine off my junior year of high school), I know that it's a big step toward achieving a straighter smile. The problem is, most teeth-straightening options, including in-office braces and at-home treatment plans, are extensive, expensive, and might not be covered by dental insurance.