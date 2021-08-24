Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Lingo(R) Announces Wholesale Agreement with Spectrum Business(R)

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Lingo Communications ('Lingo'), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider, announced a new wholesale agreement with Spectrum Business® to deliver voice and broadband services, which benefits Lingo's customers using Spectrum's advanced communications network. The agreement allows Lingo to expand its...

