Lingo(R) Announces Wholesale Agreement with Spectrum Business(R)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc. (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) (the 'Company') has appointed Jim Kilduff as Chief Insurance Officer. Mr. Kilduff founded Harbor Hill Solutions in 2016, a world class insurance consulting firm, where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer and lead consultant for managing general agents (MGAs), emerging Insurtech companies, insurance program managers, insurance/reinsurance companies, and retail and wholesale insurance distributors. His firm creates new and or enhanced insurance programs in all lines of business throughout the world, with a focus on Insurtech startups and their business propositions to carriers and reinsurance companies. These processes also included navigating the insurance regulatory environments, reinsurance arena and the claim processes. He is successfully assisting MGAs to find and secure issuing insurance carrier partners: introducing distribution partners to major insurers worldwide, while advising several Insurtech companies to grow over $300 million in annualized written premiums.