It’s been a whirlwind few months for Chelsea players, especially those who also competed at Euro 2020. The Blues have become sensations ever since lifting the Champions League trophy. The Champions of Europe are now in the midst of kicking off their 2021/22 season after a thumping win versus Crystal Palace and a victory over Villarreal in penalties in the UEFA Super Cup. The Super Cup shootout win saw a majority of Chelsea’s players lift their second European trophy in a number of months; for some though, it was more than just a piece of silverware.