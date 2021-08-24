Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Commentary: Why colleges should invest in civic engagement

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast year was a win for youth voter participation. We saw the highest-ever turnout for young voters, with half of 18- to 29-year-olds casting ballots. (Only 39% did so in 2016.) But 2020 also made it clear that we have a lot of work to do. Changes to voting laws...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Engagement#Productivity#Voting Booth#Generation Z#Gen Z#American Freshman Survey#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesAspen Times

Guest commentary: Colorado Mountain College president — A promise is a promise

Resilience, grit and stubborn determination define us. Carving out a living in remote western Colorado has never been easy or guaranteed. While we are lucky and privileged to live here, it takes a genuine love of place to withstand the hardships common to our region — scant affordable housing, major transit disruptions, fires, floods, blizzards, drought and now a virus.
Aberdeen, SDnorthern.edu

opens Center for Public History and Civic Engagement

ABERDEEN, S.D. – This fall, a new Center for Public History and Civic Engagement has opened on the campus of Northern State University. Located within NSU Williams Library, the Center encourages public interaction with history and history education while promoting greater civic knowledge of an active citizenry through programming, research and archival preservation.
CollegesBangor Daily News

Colleges need to engage in a financial aid ‘arms race’

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Adam Weinberg is the president of Denison University. He is a graduate of Bowdoin College. Two of the most persistent challenges facing the U.S....
Collegestspr.org

Commentary: 3 Days, 1000 Miles, College During COVID, and an Empty Nest

Michael and I are among the millions of parents in the US who have young humans who have or will be moving onto college campuses this fall. Last year, Willow & Maren spent their first semester remote learning from their childhood bedrooms because their mother was certain that their university, like many others around the nation, would end up delivering classes totally online. I was wrong and am happy to admit that I underestimated what a university can do when they have outstanding leadership and total commitment from students, faculty, and staff to follow the public health guidelines prescribed by the experts.
Dallas County, TXUTD Mercury

True neutral: The college civics professor

The burden of having to give the most coherent, objective and unbiased information in the vast works of American government is put on the shoulders of today’s civics professors. Their job at the basic level is to educate, but they must also moderate discussion. In the age of trigger warnings, safe spaces and microaggressions, it’s hard to see past the overall babying effect of universities; nonetheless, when it comes to faculty associated with government and politics, they do not shy away from the responsibility of teaching the most controversial subjects. The consensus of political science professors is that they’re constantly indoctrinating students and blending their own values with the curriculum. In reality, the instructor’s political loyalties have almost no effect on their students. At UTD, I observed this in several classes: in any given lecture, when a controversial topic was brought up for discussion, restraint and the refusal to give credence to one point of view at the expense of another were regularly displayed.
Politicsresilience.org

Is This the Future of Civic Engagement?

Slavic Village Development knew it had a problem. The nonprofit community development corporation (CDC) promotes local investment and revitalization in the Broadway–Slavic Village neighborhood of southeast Cleveland, Ohio, and serves as a hub to connect residents to each other and to needed services. In 2016, Slavic Village Development (SVD) had updated its strategic plan, and its staff had made a concerted effort to solicit broad input from the working-class community. They used a wide range of common public participation tools, including, according to the plan, “a combination of individual interviews, thematic focus groups, a large community meeting, and a community-wide survey distributed both in print and on-line.”
Washington, DCPosted by
Washington Monthly

Why Conservatives Hate College

There was a room in my high school where they kept the chopped-up carcass of an old car. You could take the engine apart and put it back together, or slice pieces off the door with a saw that made orange sparks fly. It was a dirty, greasy place in a building where most of the kids wore tied-dyed Grateful Dead T-shirts or early J.Crew.
Advocacyweaa.org

The Community Enrichment Project, a youth empowerment and civic engagement non-profit

Heartscape with Cari K. is shining the spotlight on local heroes and entrepreneurs who are striving to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. Lauren Grimes, a Washington, D.C native is the founder and CEO of the Community Enrichment Project. The non-profit organization, also known as CEP, was created to instill a strong sense of civic awareness and engagement in underserved communities.
Collegesumd.edu

Provost Welcomes Back Faculty, Applauds Their Success in Innovating, Adapting

Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer King Rice sent the following email to faculty and academic staff:. I hope you were able to find some time for rest and renewal over the summer, and are looking forward to reconnecting with our community. I remain honored to step into my new role on campus, and I am especially delighted to welcome you to the 2021-22 academic year.
Greenville, NCecu.edu

PUBLIC COMMITMENT

East Carolina University is in the top 10% of Best Bang for the Buck schools in the Southeast according to a ranking released Monday by Washington Monthly. In addition, ECU ranked in the top 20% of all national universities and was named one of 204 Best Colleges for Student Voting. It’s the fourth consecutive year that ECU has been recognized for its commitment to increasing student voting.
Educationkiss951.com

North Carolina Schools Have Option To Switch To Remote Learning

North Carolina schools will now be able to shift to remote learning if deemed necessary. Governor Roy Cooper signed the bill, Senate Bill 654. On Monday, the governor signed Senate Bill 654 which addresses schools and COVID-19. One section (available to read below) is about remote learning during COVID-19 emergency situations. It gives school districts the authority to make day-to-day decisions pertaining to shifting schools or individual classrooms to remote learning throughout the current 2021-2022 school year. The hope is to reduce stress on schools in the event an insufficient number of teachers and staff are available or for required student quarantines. Any shift to online learning will be required to be reported to the Department of Public Instruction within 72 hours. Additionally, a return to in-person learning would need to be done as soon as enough personnel is available or quarantine is complete.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Business schools and a better tomorrow

As the dean of the College of Business at Idaho State University, I often have discussions with my colleagues about how we can provide better opportunities for our students. Those discussions have led to several initiatives this year to meet our students where they are and help them to develop the business skills they need to be successful, create jobs and build bright futures for their families. I also think it is critical that we consider how the ISU College of Business can help the broader university, business community and economy of our region, which is part of the critical mission of any world-class business school. I am pleased to share three things we are doing to help fulfill this mission over the next few months.
Philadelphia, PAupenn.edu

Understanding the pandemic classroom

Welcome to the fall semester’s first episode of the “Understand This ...” series, a Penn Today podcast. This podcast series is designed as a journey to understand how to solve problems of the day—and of our time—by uniting minds from different disciplines. This episode is both a reflection on what students and educators have experienced in learning during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, plus an examination of how lessons from the pandemic can be applied to a return to in-person classroom settings.
Hillsdale, MIhillsdale.edu

Building Strong Communities and Cultivating Civic Engagement

“Contemporary American society, with its emphasis on mobility and economic progress, all too often loses sight of the importance of a sense of place and community. Appreciating place is essential for building strong local communities that cultivate civic engagement, public leadership and many of the other goods that contribute to a flourishing human life.”
Oakland Charter Township, MIThe Oakland Post

Letter to the editor: what students need to know about special lecturers

Special Lecturers (SLs), bargaining unit faculty members who teach a minimum of 16 credits per academic year, are not just some secondary set of faculty here at OU who can be ignored. Not only do you have two serving on the Bargaining Team (I served as an SL in the English Department for 12 years, Cara Shelly has served as an SL in the History Department for 28 years), you have 250 SLs at the university, nearly ⅓ of the bargaining unit. Oakland has suggested we abandon SL issues in exchange for a vague suggestion of resolving other parts of the contract.
Austin, TXconcordia.edu

CTX Welcomes New Director of Sponsored Programs

We are proud to announce that Victor Davila will be joining the Concordia University Texas team as the director of Sponsored Programs to help build and cultivate strategies that strengthen our portfolio of governmental and state grants. His experience and heart to serve students makes him a great fit for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy