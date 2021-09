The company's "Paxos Standard" coin will now be known as "Pax Dollar." The move comes as Paxos tries to challenge stablecoin giants like Tether and Circle. Paxos, a New York-based blockchain infrastructure firm, announced on Tuesday that it has changed the name of its stablecoin from "Paxos Standard' to "Pax Dollar," and that the token's ticker symbol will become USDP.