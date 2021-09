A proposed moratorium on solar projects in Riverhead reared its head in town hall nearly a year after it was tabled by the town board. Riverhead considered a moratorium on solar projects, which exempted projects that were already in progress — including NextEra’s Calverton Solar Center, which has since received special permit approval from the town board and final site plan approval from the planning board — after residents expressed concerns that solar projects were developing too fast in Calverton. Last September, the moratorium was tabled in a unanimous 4-0 vote after residents, progressive groups and environmental groups advocating for renewable energy spoke out against it.