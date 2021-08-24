Red Sox Minor Lines: Marcelo Mayer homers again

FCL G1 W 11-1 Phillip Sikes, CF: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K. Marcelo Mayer, SS: 1-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB. Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; W): 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K. This was a hell of a doubleheader for the FCL squad, particularly in that first blowout win. That game featured a pair of homers, including the second in as many days for Mayer. As we talked about yesterday, power isn’t expected to be the biggest part of his profile, but to reach his considerable ceiling it will have to be present and not just a bonus. That is not proving to be a problem very early in his career. Meanwhile, Bryan Gonzalez is also showing big power, knocking out what is already his fifth homer of the year, while Wilkelman Gonzalez is cruising on the mound. He had some relative struggles in his previous outing allowing three runs in 4 2⁄3 innings, but he bounced back with this one. He’s arguably the most intriguing arm on any of the complex teams (including the DSL squads). And finally, Paulino has been the best hitter at this level, and after his three-hit game he’s up to a 1.086 OPS.