Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox Minor Lines: Marcelo Mayer homers again

By Matt_Collins
Over the Monster
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFCL G1 W 11-1 Phillip Sikes, CF: 1-3, 2 BB, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 K. Marcelo Mayer, SS: 1-3, 1 HR, 2 BB, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 K, 1 SB. Wilkelman Gonzalez (SP; W): 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K. This was a hell of a doubleheader for the FCL squad, particularly in that first blowout win. That game featured a pair of homers, including the second in as many days for Mayer. As we talked about yesterday, power isn’t expected to be the biggest part of his profile, but to reach his considerable ceiling it will have to be present and not just a bonus. That is not proving to be a problem very early in his career. Meanwhile, Bryan Gonzalez is also showing big power, knocking out what is already his fifth homer of the year, while Wilkelman Gonzalez is cruising on the mound. He had some relative struggles in his previous outing allowing three runs in 4 2⁄3 innings, but he bounced back with this one. He’s arguably the most intriguing arm on any of the complex teams (including the DSL squads). And finally, Paulino has been the best hitter at this level, and after his three-hit game he’s up to a 1.086 OPS.

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Webb
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox Minor Lines#Sb Nathan Hickey#Bb#Ss#K Ricardo Cubillan#Fcl#Dsl Red W#K Dsl Blue L 3#Rf Cf#Cs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBBoston Herald

J.D. Martinez’s homer in 10th lifts Red Sox over Indians

The Boston Red Sox are making an ambitious late surge to salvage August. The Red Sox improved to 75-56 and 12-13 in August with a dramatic 5-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians in 10 innings on Saturday night at Progressive Field. The Sox have won five of their last six...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Hunter Renfroe homers twice as Red Sox outslug Twins

Hunter Renfroe homered twice and had five RBIs as the host Boston Red Sox held off the Minnesota Twins 11-9 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series. Enrique Hernandez and Travis Shaw went deep, Alex Verdugo had three hits and the Red Sox won for the third time in their past four games.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Odds: Sportsbooks Respect Kyle Schwarber’s Homer Potential

The Boston Red Sox have already bashed 12 home runs this week and odds are good they’ll hit at least one Friday night in Ohio against the Cleveland Indians. Home run props are a relatively new part of the sports betting space and they’ve taken the United States by storm over the last few seasons. You simply pick a player to leave the yard and if he does at any point throughout the game, you win the bet. It’s really that simple.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Cleveland 3: Martinez delivers in the tenth

The Red Sox came into today’s game riding high off of a 4-3 comeback win last night. The offense got going immediately and it looked like some momentum was building, briefly. Eovaldi gave both runs right back in the bottom of the second, then the pitching duel started. Both starters settled in but Quantrill stood out. Despite leaving 18 runners on base, the Red Sox were able to steal a win in extras and take their third series win in a row. Martinez delivered a three-run home run in the tenth to take the lead. More late game heroics in Cleveland.
MLBNBC Sports

Marcelo Mayer cracks top 10 in Top 100 Prospects list

When the Boston Red Sox selected Marcelo Mayer with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, they took the consensus top prospect in the class. They also picked a top-10 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Mayer ranks ninth in MLB Pipeline's new Top 100...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBaudacy.com

A few homers that might make Red Sox fans feel a little better

So much of the conversations regarding the Red Sox have involved how they are prioritizing the next wave of players. Well, on a day where the big-league club was swept at Yankee Stadium, at least the organization came away with a few home runs from a few key figures for the future.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox prospects Marcelo Mayer, Niko Kavadas hit first home runs of professional careers in Florida Complex League action

A pair of Red Sox prospects and 2021 draft picks each belted the first home runs of their professional careers down in Fort Myers earlier Saturday morning. Marcelo Mayer, Boston’s first-round selection, and Niko Kavadas, Boston’s 11th-round selection, both homered for the Florida Complex League Red Sox as part of their 11-5 victory over the Florida Complex League Twins at JetBlue Park.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Reaches 20-homer mark

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 6-0 win over Texas. The shortstop opened the scoring with an RBI single to plate Enrique Hernandez in the first inning. In the fifth, Bogaerts went yard on short solo shot to left field to achieve his fourth 20-homer campaign. He's slashing .309/.378/.526 with 69 RBI, 75 runs scored, five stolen bases and 32 doubles in addition to aforementioned 20 long balls in 115 games this year.
MLBSacramento Bee

Resurgent Votto pounding homers again, keeping Reds in race

In the midst of a sensational, homer-crashing career resurgence, Joey Votto talked recently about getting his 2,000th hit. The 37-year-old Reds first baseman recalled how he had the ball from his first major league hit in 2007 but a few years later gave it to his dog Maris to play with. Then he wondered aloud in the interview whether in hindsight that a was good decision because it might not be healthy for dogs to chew on baseballs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: Untimely COVID outbreak is destroying the Sox

Ever since the All Star break, nothing has gone right for the Boston Red Sox. After leading the pack for most of the first half of the season, they have gone just 20-23 since the All Star break, and have watched a 4.5 game lead in the AL East turn into a 10 game deficit. A team once looking like a World Series contender is now just barely hanging onto a wild card spot.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Minor Lines: Nicks thrive for Salem

Brandon Howlett, 3B: 2-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 R, 1 RBI. Dylan Spacke (SP): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K (58 pitches) Casey Cobb (W): 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (54 pitches) This Greenville offense was impossibly hot for a little bit earlier in the summer, but it’s been a little less potent of late, so this kind of performance was nice to see. Koss, even after today, only has a .274 OBP in August, down about 140 points from July. Similarly, Howlett has been struggling to hit for power all month — he had only two more this whole month prior to the game — while Groshans has really struggled to get on base since being promoted to Greenville back in early July. All three can really affect the way they’re thought of in this system as they finish out the last few weeks of this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy