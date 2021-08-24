Cancel
Public Health

Editorial: With full FDA vaccine approval, it's time to raise insurance rates on the unvaccinated

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth insurance companies today can legally charge smokers up to 50% more in premiums than non-smokers, based on the simple fact that smokers have made a dangerous lifestyle choice. As the latest surge in the coronavirus pandemic ravages America — especially those portions of America where misguided ideological rejection of science has spurred people to refuse the vaccine — some advocates are calling for making the willfully unvaccinated pay higher insurance rates to cover the costs they’re incurring in the health care system.

Health Insurance
Congress
Health
Pfizer
Economy
FDA
Public Health
Insurance Companies
Vaccines
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Mandatory Covid 19 Vaccines: Most US Companies To Mandate Shots By The End Of 2021

The mandatory covid 19 vaccines became a spiny subject lately, with more and more people debating it. People are questioning important issues, and freedom of choice is one of them. Amidst the pandemic, the necessity of making vaccination mandatory for everyone has already become a spiny subject. CNN is also addressing the issue, as you will see below.
The Charleston Press

Unvaccinated face complete pressure to get the shot as insurance companies will not cover medical bills completely if they end up in hospital

The pressure for vaccination is rising and the process will probably not be going to slow down anytime soon. With president Joe Biden announcing that the White House administration will require federal workers to get vaccinated in multiple occasions, now some insurance companies decided not to cover all the medical expenses if unvaccinated person ends up in hospital for treatment as a result of the Covid-19.
Pfizer gets unanimous recommendation from CDC immunization committee

Adding to expert confidence over the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC announced this week that its advisory committee on immunization has given the vaccine a “unanimous recommendation” for those ages 16 and up. The committee’s 14-0 vote came a week after the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval. The...
TheAtlantaVoice

Researcher Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Liability

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, though an emergency use authorization also remains in place. Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly said Americans are being offered the shot only under the latter and that it carried different liability ramifications. The liability protections, afforded under a public health law, are the same for the two. Why […]
The false claim that the fully-approved Pfizer vaccine lacks liability protection

“The little trick that they have done here: They have issued two separate letters for two separate vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine which is currently available is still under emergency use authorization and it still has the liability shield … The product that’s licensed … it’s called Comirnaty. … that’s the one that liability waiver will no longer apply to.”
Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
Editorial: Passing up approved coronavirus vaccine for horse dewormer is nuts

For months after the coronavirus vaccines were released, many Americans who refused to take them cited the fact that they were initially approved by federal regulators on an emergency fast-track basis rather than under the normal drug-approval process. That fear, never fully valid to begin with, should have finally been laid to rest by the recent full, formal approval of the first of the vaccines.
10 Recommendations For Future Cannabis Medical Studies From A Pot Insider

We know that doctors are currently the gatekeepers, but this article outlines the need for a separation between “cannabis” and “cannabis medicine”. For the longest time, marijuana was seen as pathological in the eyes of the research community. This was not because researchers believed so, but rather that the vast majority of the grants were given to studies that supported this premise.

