Biden Might Stop a Sanctions Revolution

Make no mistake: Joe Biden's impeachment is on the 2022 midterm ballot. Politico reports today that House Republicans are being "bombarded" with calls from GOP voters to impeach the president following the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan. "It's a grassroots pressure — we're feeling it," said. Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has also called for Biden's impeachment several times in recent weeks. "I think the best you could describe is dereliction of duty at the highest level," Graham said about the president's handling of the U.S. withdrawal. There will be no impeachment as long as Democrats hold the House, of course, but if Republicans win the chamber in next year's elections — as seems likely — it will be time for Biden to start hiring lawyers.