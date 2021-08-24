Cancel
Biden Might Stop a Sanctions Revolution

By Paul Massaro, Casey Michel
Foreign Policy
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the near future, the Biden administration will reveal a much-needed review of the United States’ broader sanctions policy. A comprehensive review is long overdue, not least because certain sanctions policies in places like North Korea and Iran have been in place for decades. And sanctions regimes have only expanded in recent years, whether it pertains to the Trump administration leveraging sanctions in Venezuela or the Biden administration recently launching sanctions against entities in Belarus. Together, these sprawling sanctions orders have created a cobweb of confusion for private entities.

