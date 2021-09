Last weekend, a Black woman walking her dog at the North Avenue Beach had a troubling encounter with a Chicago police officer. The incident took place after midnight when the lakefront area is officially closed, prohibiting dog walking, and it was filmed both by the woman,whose name is Nikkita Brown, and bystanders. Those brief videos, released to the news media by an attorney representing Brown,who was not arrested, appear to show the officer and Brown getting into a physical altercation that, at one point, involved the officer making a grab for her cellphone.