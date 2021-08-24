Cancel
FireFox Gold Commences Detailed Exploration on Its Sarvi Project, Finland

 August 24, 2021

SODANKYLÄ, FINLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / FireFox Gold Corp. ('FireFox' or the 'Company') announces the commencement of systematic mechanized exploration on its 100%-controlled Sarvi Project, which adjoins Rupert Resources' Area 1 discovery zone. FireFox geologists began ground geophysics during the winter of 2021, followed immediately by mapping and sampling earlier this summer, and they have now escalated work to include: bottom-of-till (BOT) sampling and excavator trenching at high-priority targets on the newly granted exploration permit.

