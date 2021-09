The valedictorian of the Class of 2021 at Edna Karr High School is Ashanti Aaron. The salutatorian is Darrell Lee. Aaron, daughter of Kim Kelly and Cedric Aaron of New Orleans, is a Posse Scholar, LHSAA All-Academic Athlete, and a Turk Sports Student-Athlete and Player of Year. She’ll be attending Case Western Reserve University, where she’ll be majoring in biology on the pre-med track and minoring in political science.