Condé Nast Traveler Debuts Global Issue

Austria has finally lifted its blanket travel ban on UK travellers.On 15 August, it announced that arrivals from the UK, India, Russia, Botswana, Nepal, South Africa and Zambia can enter the country for non-essential reasons.Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to undergo quarantine.The rules changed after the countries were removed from Austria’s “virus variant areas” list.“The following countries are no longer considered virus variant areas but rather ‘other countries’: Botswana, India, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Zambia. Fully vaccinated travellers from these countries do not need to self-isolate anymore,” reads the official statement on Austria’s Travel...
