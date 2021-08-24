How Dubai's Restaurateurs Are Creating a Farm-to-Table Movement in the Desert

Leaving behind her career as an electrical engineer in pursuit of her passion for design, Latifa Al Gurg founded her fashion brand, Twisted Roots, in 2014. A celebration of her travels—and the inspiration she picks up along the way—her designs are an homage to the culture and heritage of each destination she visits, although her Emirati roots influence the quality craftsmanship and acute attention to detail. Her latest project, as the designer of Expo 2020 Dubai’s uniforms, is among her most exciting yet.