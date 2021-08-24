How Dubai's Restaurateurs Are Creating a Farm-to-Table Movement in the Desert
Dubai is bellowing with dizzying skyscrapers, elaborate malls, slinky hotels, and commercialized restaurants. In a city that thrives off of five-star endeavors, localized sustainable dining options are somewhat of a rarity. But a new generation of restaurateurs and farmers are drawing upon the abundant creativity in this dynamic city and slowly shifting Dubai's food scene to be more environmentally conscious. Today, homegrown restaurants are cropping up in the city's design-centric neighborhoods, with menus full of locally sourced produce from a variety of farms on the outskirts of the city.
