The Other Two (Season 2 Episode 1 & 2) HBO Max, “Chase Goes to College”, “Pat Connects with Her Fans”, trailer, release date

The underrated series, which suffered pandemic-related delays, is finally back for a hilarious second season. The Other Two, the brilliant comedy debuting its Season 2 on HBO Max this week after hopping from Comedy Central, is a hyper-literate dissection of 21st century fame, those who have it and those who want it. It opened with the premise that two aimless late millennials, Brooke and Cary Dubek, played by Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver, are thrown near the spotlight when their teenage brother Chase Dreams née Dubek (Case Walker) becomes an overnight Justin Bieber-style phenomenon after releasing a single named "Marry U at Recess" on YouTube. In the second season, Chase is away at NYU after graduating high school online and now the biggest star in the Dubek family is mom Pat (Molly Shannon), who now has her own beloved daytime talk show.