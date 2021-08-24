Editorial: Sharply increase vaccination production to help the world

If we had leapt forward a year from the difficult August of 2020, most of us would be shocked at the current level of COVID-19 infection. Uvalde Memorial Hospital’s ICU beds are maxed out – something that has not happened since the pandemic began – and the hospital has admitted a record 78 patients so far this month. The only way to put these numbers into perspective and draw a modicum of hopefulness is to imagine where we would be if not for the current vaccines.