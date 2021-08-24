Editorial: Sharply increase vaccination production to help the world
Steps by the U.S. and other wealthy nations to provide millions of residents a third COVID-19 vaccination in coming weeks have raised tricky questions of equity. On Aug. 4, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that it was unacceptable that wealthy nations with 33 times the rate of vaccinations as poor nations would consider booster shots when billions of people have never gotten their first shots.www.arcamax.com
