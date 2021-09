Good morning, Camden Chatters. Don’t look now, but the Orioles have won two games in a row. They just need 17 more and we can forgive them for these last couple of weeks. In all seriousness, though, it’s nice to see the Birds finally look like a major league team again. The offense has been stellar, posting two consecutive double-digit run totals against the hapless Angels. And the pitching contributed yesterday as well, with Keegan Akin delivering an out-of-nowhere stellar outing, working seven innings with a Shohei Ohtani leadoff homer his only blemish. Andrea SK recapped the O’s rout, which sealed a series victory — their first in their last nine series — and made them the last team in the majors to reach the 40-win mark.