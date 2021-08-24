Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

2021 Big Ten Opponent Preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

By Kevin Knight (SpartyOnHuskers)
theonlycolors.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur preseason opponent previews continue today with a check-in on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Michigan State heads to SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey on Oct. 9 for a bout with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. To help us learn more about RU, Aaron Breitman, managing editor of On The Banks — the quintessential website for all things Rutgers — has provided in-depth answers about what to expect from the Scarlet Knights in 2021.

www.theonlycolors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Michigan College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Scarlet Knights#Previews#American Football#The Scarlet Knights#First Team#Temple Josh Youngblood#Kansas State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Related
Piscataway Township, NJonthebanks.com

2021 Rutgers Football Game Preview vs. Temple

Weather: 55 degrees, mostly clear sky with a 5% chance of rain, 9 mph winds. TV: BTN with James Beninati (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color), Michelle McMahon (sideline) Radio: RWJBarnabas Health Rutgers Sports Network (WCTC 14-50-AM, WOR 710-AM, XM 195, Sirius 134) with Chris Carlin (play-by-play), Eric LeGrand (color), and Anthony Fucilli (sideline); WRSU 88.7 FM- Chris Tsakonas & Dennis Geissler.
NFLNew York Post

Greg Schiano has Rutgers on upswing in Big Ten entering 2021 season

The year was 2010: The iPhone 4 was released, “Avatar” was in theaters, and Rutgers boasted stability at quarterback and offensive coordinator. Not from then until now with Noah Vedral had Rutgers entered training camp with an entrenched starting quarterback. Not from then until (expected) now with Sean Gleeson has Rutgers kept the same offensive play-caller for two consecutive full seasons.
Nebraska State247Sports

Nebraska's struggles can be traced to Scott Frost's recruiting strategy

The ground surrounding Scott Frost when he arrived as the savior of Nebraska football in early 2018 was so large, it stretched into southern Florida. The former Nebraska quarterback, a national champion in 1997, was not only a sure-fire hire for the program on hard times, he was quickly making the Huskers relevant again on the national scene after just a few weeks on the job. Frost had just led UCF to an undefeated season in 2017, and while his former employer was busy claiming a national title and designing banners to hang in The Bounce House, he swooped into Miami and convinced players to sign with Nebraska.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan basketball: What to make of the Emoni Bates announcement

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 06: Head coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the second half against the UCF Knights at Crisler Arena on December 06, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Now that the Emoni Bates recruiting saga is over, here’s...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Football Star Passed Away Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their last living legends from their first-ever national title team this week as Cecil “Cy” Souders passed away. He was 100 years old and the oldest living former NFL player at the time of his passing. Born in Ohio in 1921, Souders was...
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Kevin Steele offers his view on Tennessee, Josh Heupel this season

For the first time in more than 40 years, Kevin Steele is out of college football this season, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be completely removed from the sport. The long-time SEC defensive coordinator who spent time at Alabama, Auburn, LSU and most recently Tennessee, Steele this fall instead will watch Auburn and South Alabama, where son Gordon is the offensive line coach. And Tennessee will also no doubt be on his mind.
Nebraska Statesaturdaytradition.com

Is Nebraska turning on one of its favorite sons? Here's the real issue for Scott Frost amid NCAA investigation

When your program is in the same sentence as “NCAA investigation,” it’s never a good thing. Regardless of what you think about the NCAA and its diminishing role in college athletics, there are short- and long-term associations with that. Recruiting? Yep. Public image? Absolutely. It becomes a national story. Everyone starts talking about it. Before long, you’re trending on Twitter in mid-August before an all-important Year 4 starts.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

The Ultimate Big Ten Preview: Jim Harbaugh and Scott Frost checked every box. Are they on the verge of checking out?

Editor’s note: This is a special edition of Matt Hinton’s “Monday Down South” column and part of his continuing 2021 college football preview. Let’s say you’re in charge of a proud but struggling football program whose best years are well behind it. Your rivals are up, your fan base is down, and you’re in the market for a new head coach who will re-energize the brand.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Predictions For Week 1’s Biggest Games

Last weekend was just an appetizer. Week 1 is here, and the main course–the 2021 college football season–is being served. In recent years, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has made a name for himself with his predictive SP+ formula. According to Connelly, SP+ is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”
NFL247Sports

Penn State announces six team captains for 2021 season

Underway with its first game week of the 2021 college football season, Penn State announced six team captains Monday afternoon. This collection of Nittany Lions leadership includes three repeat picks, headlined by three-time captains Sean Clifford and Jonathan Sutherland. The quarterback and special teams ace are joined in that distinction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy