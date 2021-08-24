A primer for the 2021-2022 off-season

And just like that... it's September. Give yourself a pat on the back if you're still alive in your Fantasy Baseball league! It's no small feat. With just a month left, I think your approach should be different than earlier in the season. For the most part, we hold on to players with upside. Maybe they're underperforming now but regression is real and there will always be peaks and valleys. Time is against us at this point. We need to put ourselves in the best position to win our leagues. If that means cutting somebody like Cody Bellinger who you drafted in the second round, so be it.