Everything Breaks Out My Skin Except for This Soothing Body Oil
My body likes to play a cute little game called "Is This Going to Break You Out?" — I don't understand the rules and I don't get to pick when we play. Everything from the usual suspects, like a new skincare formula, to doing nothing but toweling off after a shower leads to unsightly red spots popping up all along my chest and shoulders. Because of this, I timidly experiment with body oils and lotions, and my skepticism is usually proven to be right.www.instyle.com
Comments / 0