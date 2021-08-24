Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions Bubble Watch Week 5: Big shifts in defense camp battles

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions' defense took a bit of a beating in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although it was a lot of the Lions’ second-team defense going against the first-team Pittsburgh offense, it certainly highlighted some issues with the roster. More importantly, it likely exposed certain players who were deemed as “second-team” players, who are likely not worthy of that designation at all.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Bubble Watch#Cb#Lb Jahlani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFLdetroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFLchatsports.com

7 Detroit Lions bubble players to watch vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Earlier in the day, we examined seven players to watch for the Detroit Lions’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Most of those guys have their roster spots nearly guaranteed, so the only thing truly on the line for them is using the opportunity to get better.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Are the Detroit Lions in Trouble at Cornerback?

The revamped defense of the Detroit Lions has major question marks to answer ahead of their season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. With new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn calling the shots, the secondary is poised to take steps in the right direction with new voices coaching them up and providing a different style of motivation.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Brawl breaks out at Detroit Lions training camp

Near the beginning of Detroit Lions training camp, we reported that a fight broke out between rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie DB Ifeatu Melifonwu. Now, as training camp comes to an end, another brawl broke out and this one was a bit more involved. From Detroit Free Press:
NFLBleacher Report

Best Players Available After NFL 2021 Roster Cuts

Every NFL roster is now down to 53 active players, and several accomplished veterans are unemployed as a result. Some will likely sign elsewhere soon, but those new free agents will also be competing with several notable players who were lingering on the open market even before Tuesday's mandatory leaguewide cutdown.
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLPride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions should cut both of their kickers

On the surface, that seems like a ridiculous idea. This isn’t the Canadian Football League, where kickers and punters have historically been one and the same. Jack Fox has attempted field goals in college, but that is too much to ask from the All-Pro punter. So why should the Lions release both of there kickers on cutdown day?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Cut Veteran Cornerback Today

In March, the Chicago Bears signed veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract with the hope that he’d revitalize his career. While it’s still possible that Trufant can have a bounce-back year, it won’t happen in the Windy City. Per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Bears have released Trufant...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Lions release TE Darren Fells, S Dean Marlowe — Here’s why

Before you panic, there’s a perfectly good explanation for what I’m going to tell you, so please relax as you read the following words. The Detroit Lions have released tight end Darren Fells and safety Dean Marlowe. The move was designed to make room for Detroit’s two waiver wire claims that were awarded: wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and kicker Austin Seibert.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Broncos insider analysis of trade for WR Trinity Benson: ‘Lions got a good deal’

It’s no secret that the Detroit Lions receiving corps is as thin as it’s been in a very long time. Even the 2008 Lions had Calvin Johnson. If there weren't enough questions already, the Lions cutting Breshad Perriman on Monday added to the queue. The biggest questions are what is this receiving corps going to look like, and will the Lions look for help before the season?
NFLchatsports.com

Top 5 PFF graded Detroit Lions on offense, defense vs. Steelers

The Detroit Lions didn’t have a great performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, especially in the first half. However, there were a handful of players who managed to put out good individual performances in spite of a lackluster team performance. While we’ve highlighted some of those players via our standouts, stock report, rookie rundown, and positional grades, let’s take a closer look at the players who graded out well via PFF’s grading system.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Wednesday open thread: Which Lions roster cut was the biggest surprise?

The DLions trimmed some notable names over the course of Monday and Tuesday to get under the 53-man roster limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Such is the nature of roster cutdown season, especially so in a year that features a new regime. This year’s Detroit Lions is going to look very different from that of 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy