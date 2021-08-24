Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

‘M.O.M.: Mother of Madness’ #2 intrigues with life lessons and purpose

By David Brooke
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Emilia Clarke’s first-ever comic book series continues this week in its second issue in a planned three-issue series. Paired with writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Leila Leiz, the first issue felt entirely new and like nothing we’ve seen before in comics. That can easily be said about this second issue as well, which takes readers past the midway point of the story and further fleshes out Maya Kuyper’s desire to become a superhero.

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Norman Rockwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Lessons#Madness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Related
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan “Uramichi-Oniisan”

N the studio of the morning childrens’ show “Together with Maman,” a crew of miserable adults prepares their facades of amicable smiles and cheerful exteriors to educate a group of innocent preschoolers. In the middle of it stands Uramichi Omota, a former gymnast who can’t help but bring the kids down to earth by revealing the harsh and depressing reality of adulthood, even in front of the rolling cameras.
Electronicsjewishaz.com

Seven life lessons from my pool robot cleaner

As a child, I remember swimming in the sky blue, sparkling clean water of the Ben Weider community center in Montreal, Canada, where I was raised. I took for granted that this was simply how pool water looked all the time — until I moved to sunny, warm Tucson to serve as a Chabad rabbi, and became the owner of a pool of my own.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Iconic TV Mom Molly Shannon Is Also a Mother in Real Life

She's the woman who kept viewers glued to their TVs every time Saturday Night Live’s Mary Katherine Gallagher came on screen. Molly Shannon is known to many as a side-splitting comedian. Article continues below advertisement. The talented entertainer, who is currently starring on HBO Max's The Other Two, recently opened...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Demon Days: Cursed Web’ #1 offers of fantastic action scenes

There’s nothing quite like Peach Momoko’s Demon Days in the superhero genre right now. Launched back in March with an interesting twist on familiar characters like Psylocke, Venom, and Jubilee, the latest issue titled “Cursed Web” is out this week. Melding mutants with creatures of legend, Momoko continues Mariko Yashida’s journey to find out more about her origins and who killed her mother.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Mama June’s Rumored Boyfriend Jordan McCollum Contracts COVID-19: ‘Everything Tastes Like Cardboard’

Mama June Shannon’s rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum has tested positive for the coronavirus, and he’s sharing his story with his fans on social media. On Sunday, the 24-year-old influencer, who has amassed over 1.1 million followers and 13.3 million likes on TikTok, shared an update on the video-sharing platform, telling his fans that he’s been diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene of Monaco 'thrilled' to be reunited with Prince Albert and their children after operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco has shared her joy at being reunited with her husband, Prince Albert, and their six-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal, 43, shared a series of family snaps on Instagram on Wednesday showing her cuddling her children, with the prince standing behind his wife. Other photos showed Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella beaming as they climbed trees. And Charlene even revealed a relatable parenting anecdote about her daughter in her caption.
Family Relationshipscentralrecorder.com

‘The Waltons’ John-Boy is Proud Father of 7 kids, Including Triplets

“The Waltons” actor Richard Thomas who is popularly known as John-Boy is now a proud father of 7 children. Among them, three are his triplet daughters. The actor has been in Hollywood films for quite some time now. But, his project ‘The Waltons’ stands out from the rest and in addition, it has a lot of similarities with Richard’s real life too.
MoviesInside the Magic

Adopted Woman Discovers She Is a Princess 28 Years Later, Disney Movie Forthcoming

Imagine being adopted, and while on the search for your birth parents, you find out that you are actually a princess? It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, right?. Well, this is actually the real-life story of Sarah Culberson, but reportedly, it will soon be a Disney film as Disney is set to make a movie on Sarah’s story, which is a pretty amazing one. Sarah was adopted and lived with her parents in West Virginia. When she turned 21, she decided to go on the hunt for her birth parents. She found out her mother unfortunately passed due to cancer 10 years prior, so all that was left was her biological dad.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Teen Vogue

Her Name Is Not Honey Boo Boo

Just shy of her 16th birthday, Alana Thompson, a public high schooler, is saving to buy her first car, has dreams of being a neonatal nurse, and is trying to get straight A's. She works after school and on weekends, and spends time going to the pool and the mall with her sister and niece.
TV SeriesGamespot

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy