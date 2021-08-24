‘M.O.M.: Mother of Madness’ #2 intrigues with life lessons and purpose

Imagine being adopted, and while on the search for your birth parents, you find out that you are actually a princess? It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie, right?. Well, this is actually the real-life story of Sarah Culberson, but reportedly, it will soon be a Disney film as Disney is set to make a movie on Sarah’s story, which is a pretty amazing one. Sarah was adopted and lived with her parents in West Virginia. When she turned 21, she decided to go on the hunt for her birth parents. She found out her mother unfortunately passed due to cancer 10 years prior, so all that was left was her biological dad.