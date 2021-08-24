‘M.O.M.: Mother of Madness’ #2 intrigues with life lessons and purpose
Emilia Clarke’s first-ever comic book series continues this week in its second issue in a planned three-issue series. Paired with writer Marguerite Bennett and artist Leila Leiz, the first issue felt entirely new and like nothing we’ve seen before in comics. That can easily be said about this second issue as well, which takes readers past the midway point of the story and further fleshes out Maya Kuyper’s desire to become a superhero.aiptcomics.com
