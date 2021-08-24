‘Vampires, Hearts, and Other Dead Things’ interview: Margie Fuston shares her love of vampires and New Orleans
As summer starts to come to a close, many of us are trying to hold on to those vacation feelings. We long to travel to far off places, eat sweets without regret, and really live. Margie Fuston’s fantastic debut Vampires, Hearts, and Other Dead Things sweeps us away to New Orleans, Louisiana, where her heroine, Victoria, must prove she loves life enough to live forever.www.theyoungfolks.com
