Gut Microbial Diversity Affects Systolic Blood Pressure via Flavonoid Metabolism

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlant pigments called flavonoids are found in berries, apples, pears, tea, chocolate, and red wine. Recent research published in the journal Hypertension claims food rich in flavonoids affect the microbial abundance and diversity in our guts, particularly of a class of microbes called Parabacteroides—one of the most predominant bacteria in human intestines. Parabacteroides, the study showed, mediate the systolic blood-pressure-lowering effect of flavonoids.

#Flavonoid#Systolic Blood Pressure#Metabolism#Rna#Queen S University
