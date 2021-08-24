Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

A new pastry shop called Lubella’s is coming to East Dallas’ Casa View neighborhood

By Claire Ballor
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Dallas is getting a new bakery where croissants and conchas will be served alongside cake by the slice and cappuccinos. Maria Becerra, a Dallas pastry chef who has worked at Bullion, Stephan Pyles and Flora Street Cafe, and currently supplies pastries to the likes of José on Lovers, is opening up her own shop with her husband Ismael Trejo in the redeveloped Casa View Village shopping center east of White Rock Lake.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Business
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Dallas#Pastries#Sous Chef#Food Drink#Conchas#Flora Street Cafe#French#Instagram A#Casa View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy