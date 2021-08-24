A new pastry shop called Lubella’s is coming to East Dallas’ Casa View neighborhood

East Dallas is getting a new bakery where croissants and conchas will be served alongside cake by the slice and cappuccinos. Maria Becerra, a Dallas pastry chef who has worked at Bullion, Stephan Pyles and Flora Street Cafe, and currently supplies pastries to the likes of José on Lovers, is opening up her own shop with her husband Ismael Trejo in the redeveloped Casa View Village shopping center east of White Rock Lake.