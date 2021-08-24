What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl returns to kick off final run of episodes

The CW series is back after a three-month hiatus to close out its sixth and final season. After three months, Supergirl is back! Picking up where the midseason finale left off, the aptly titled hour "Welcome Back, Kara" finds Kara (Melissa Benoist) readjusting to life on Earth after being trapped in the Phantom Zone for so long with her father Zor-El (Jason Behr). Because repression always works, the father-daughter duo tries solving a global problem but ends up creating an even bigger one in the process. "The theme that we really decided to focus on this year is about power, and the abuse of power, and the limits of powers, and from without and within," showrunner Jessica Queller previously told EW about the back half of the sixth and final season. "So including not just our bad guys, which is very easy, but in terms of our heroes making decisions [because] their power is almost limitless. How [do] they decide where the line is?" —Chancellor Agard.