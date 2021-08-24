Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl returns to kick off final run of episodes

By EW Staff
EW.com
 8 days ago

The CW series is back after a three-month hiatus to close out its sixth and final season. After three months, Supergirl is back! Picking up where the midseason finale left off, the aptly titled hour "Welcome Back, Kara" finds Kara (Melissa Benoist) readjusting to life on Earth after being trapped in the Phantom Zone for so long with her father Zor-El (Jason Behr). Because repression always works, the father-daughter duo tries solving a global problem but ends up creating an even bigger one in the process. "The theme that we really decided to focus on this year is about power, and the abuse of power, and the limits of powers, and from without and within," showrunner Jessica Queller previously told EW about the back half of the sixth and final season. "So including not just our bad guys, which is very easy, but in terms of our heroes making decisions [because] their power is almost limitless. How [do] they decide where the line is?" —Chancellor Agard.

ew.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Jason Behr
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Melissa Benoist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Bravo#Cw#Abc Dc#Nbc#Hulu#Amazon Prime Video#Apple Podcasts#Player Fm#Google Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: Season 6, Episode 12: Bored on Board Onboard TV Show Trailer [The CW]

Legends of Tomorrow Bored on Board Onboard Trailer. The CW‘s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6, Episode 12: Bored on Board Onboard TV show trailer has been released. Legends of Tomorrow stars Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Victor Garber, Dominic Purcell, Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Lisa Marie DiGiacinto, Veronika London, Jes Macallan, Amy Louise Pemberton, Mathias Retamal, Shayan Sobhian, Adam Tsekhman, Jasmine Vega, and Arthur Darvill.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lucifer’: The Apocalypse Is Nigh In Trailer For Netflix Series’ Sixth & Final Season

All bad things must come to an end in the Season 6 trailer for Netflix’s supernatural series Lucifer. Netflix unveiled the latest glimpse at the series’ sixth and final season on Tuesday. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of Heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Supergirl: Season Six; Actors Say Goodbye as CW Series Wraps Filming

Supergirl is flying off into the sunset. The cast has wrapped filming the sixth and final season of the superhero series, which returns to The CW on August 24th. Some of the cast wrote about wrapping production on the series via social media. Melissa Benoist, David Harewood, and Jesse Rath...
TV & VideosComicBook

Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara!" Photos Released

Supergirl will return with new episodes in its sixth and final season in just a couple of weeks and now, The CW has released photos for "Welcome Back, Kara!", the eighth episode of the season. When we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), she had just been rescued from the Phantom Zone by the Super Friends having been trapped there for an extended period of time thanks to Lex Luthor. Rescued along with Kara was her father Zor-El (Jason Behr) and it appears he will be spending some time with his daughter and her chosen family in National City. However, coming back to Earth will be a big adjustment for Kara after her experiences.
TV Seriesjustjaredjr.com

Melissa Benoist & 'Supergirl' Cast Mark The End of Filming On Final Season

Melissa Benoist shared a short and sweet message on Instagram after filming her final scenes for the CW series. The 32-year-old actress and her co-stars wrapped filming on the show’s sixth and final season last Friday (August 6) in Vancouver, British Columbia. “thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

TV Stars Back at Work: On-Set Photos From #OneChicago, NCIS, Batwoman, New Amsterdam, Resident and More

With some broadcast shows still airing new episodes well into the summer (we’re looking at you, The CW), it’s hard to believe that many series are already back on set, filming fresh installments for next season. But the social media posts don’t lie: Many of our favorite returning dramas and comedies are, indeed, currently making sure that we’ll have much to watch this fall. Per tradition, TVLine has gathered on-set snapshots from the casts and crews of shows such as S.W.A.T., The Resident, Nancy Drew, The Rookie and many more as they return to work. You might even spot some spoilers for...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Kara and Her Super Friends Reunite in Supergirl Episode 6.08 Photos

Kara and Her Super Friends Reunite in Supergirl Episode 6.08 Photos. All good things come to an end, and that includes The CW’s Supergirl. The show that premiered on CBS in 2015 will wrap things up at the end of season 6. So far, seven episodes have already aired, but there are still 13 installments to give the story a proper ending. And now, the producers have debuted the promotional photos for the upcoming eighth episode, which will mark the official return for the series following a three-month hiatus.
NFLPopculture

CW Show Rushes up Netflix's Top 10 After New Season Drops

Just a few weeks after All American Season 3 ended on The CW, the show's audience on Netflix is already bingeing the latest episodes. The show shot up to the third spot on Netflix's Top 10 overall, behind the family movie Vivo and the Netflix original series Outer Banks. All American is loosely inspired by the life of retired NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger, who serves as a co-producer on the series and appeared in three episodes as an assistant coach.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

NBC Returns To Top Primetime With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals; ‘DC’s Stargirl’ Season 2 Opener Falls From CW Debut

NBC, which steadily won primetime over the course of its 2020 Tokyo Olympics coverage, returned to top Tuesday viewership and ratings with America’s Got Talent. The competition show’s two-hour quarterfinals aired to 6.86 million viewers and earned a 0.9 rating int he 18-49 demo, per fast affiliates. America’s Got Talent was the highest-rated and most-watched program on Tuesday evening. ABC won the first post-Olympics primetime on Monday with the Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, but failed to take the throne on Tuesday. The network had a quieter night defined by family sitcoms including The Goldbergs, Home Economics, The Conners and black-ish...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Is Us season 6: Just how emotional are the final episodes?

We know that This Is Us season 6 is going to be the final season of the show, so it’s really no surprise that there are going to be tears. What’s a bit more surprising, however, is learning just how misty-eyed executives got upon just hearing the plan for the remaining installments of the show.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

HBO Max Drops ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 Teaser & Premiere Date

HBO Max released a teaser trailer for Doom Patrol season three along with its premiere date. After months of waiting, original live-action DC shows are about to start hitting HBO Max. Titans season three will premiere later this week, and we now know when we will get the next volume of Doom Patrol, thanks to a newly released teaser trailer.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

DC's Y: The Last Man UK premiere date confirmed by Disney+

Disney+ has just shared the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi series Y: The Last Man, and confirmed that it will premiere on the streaming service's Star platform in the UK very soon too. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, Y: The Last Man is set in...
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: "Still I Rise" Synopsis Teases Surprising Character Return

Supergirl returns on Tuesday after a few months break and with The CW series winding down its final season, it will be interesting to see how things play out for the Super Friends especially Kara (Melissa Benoist) now back from the Phantom Zone. Each member of the team had their own challenges while Kara was away and in the newly-released synopsis for the tenth episode of the season, "Still I Rise", it sounds like Nia (Nicole Maines) may find herself getting a bit of help with a part of her challenges when it comes to better understanding her powers. Per the synopsis, Nia will be training with her mother, Isabel (Kate Burton).

Comments / 0

Community Policy