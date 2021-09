Tesla have released a video for their new single, “Cold Blue Steel.”. The song “is influenced by current events of the world, just like our debut single 'Modern Day Cowboy' (1986) and touches on the subject fairly and open-minded by asking, 'What’s to blame?' when it comes to violence in the world’”, says guitarist Frank Hannon. “More importantly, the recording and production of the song and video are kept raw and real, just the way Tesla fans want to see and hear us. We are survivors and have been rocking for 35-plus years!"