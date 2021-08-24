Cancel
Huntington Beach, CA

Artist and Skate Hero Ed Templeton On Shooting Jonah Hill

How did skateboarding become your life as a young man?. I was living in Huntington Beach, California, which is known for surfing and skateboarding culture in general. As a kid, I remember seeing a couple of kids skate by my house and ollie up a curb. And I just remember being blown away by that. When I skated I had to stop and pick up my board and put it on the curb, until I saw an ollie and I was like, “Okay, I want to do that.” That was the spark of the obsession.

