Artist and Skate Hero Ed Templeton On Shooting Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill is reflecting on his personal evolution between his 20s and 30s in Hollywood, sharing that his overnight success led to him “having too much power” and “not enough life skills.” In a new GQ interview featuring both Hill and writer, producer and director Adam McKay, the frequent collaborators spoke about the actor’s rapid rise to fame and what that period of his life was actually like. “It was very overnight for me. Michael Cera and I talk about it all the time. We just had this really rare experience: One day life was one way, and then one day...