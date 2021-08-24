COVID-19 third-dose shots for immuno-compromised now available

FAYETTEVILLE – Starting this past Friday, Cape Fear Valley Health’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics has been offering third-dose shots for immunocompromised individuals. Booster doses for non-immunocompromised individuals who have gone at least 8 months since their second dose will be available starting Monday, Sept. 20.

Individuals must self-attest that they are immunocompromised. These additional third-dose shots are only for people who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Information on how to provide additional shots for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not yet available. While it is preferred that patients receive a booster that matches their initial two doses, it is possible to mix the vaccine series between the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderns).

Immunocompromised patients must be at least 28 days post their second dose to receive their third dose. When available after Sept. 20, non-immunocompromised patients must be at least 8 months post their second dose to receive a new booster.

The following is information on our COVID-19 vaccine clinics through Sept. 17. Walk-ins are welcome until clinic capacity is reached, but appointments are preferred for first or third doses. Make appointments by visiting www.capefearvalley.com/covid19.

We are currently vaccinating anyone ages 12 and older. All clinics are now offering the Pfizer Vaccine for first doses. Vaccines are also available at Cape Fear Valley Medical Group Primary Care physician offices if you are a patient of those clinics.

NOTE: Those under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred for first or third doses. Appointments are not required for your second dose, but we do ask that you return to the same location where you received your first dose to receive your second dose.

We have opened appointments through Sept. 17. Patients can now make appointments at any of the available times throughout this time, regardless of which week it is.

Vaccine clinic locations, hours

— Health Pavilion North ExpressCare in North Fayetteville:

Pfizer first and third doses: Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments preferred.

Pfizer second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Second dose vaccinations should return to the same location as their first vaccine.

Address: 6387 Ramsey Street in North Fayetteville.

— Express Care in Elizabethtown: Closed for COVID-19 vaccinations, but still open for Express care visits. Please utilize Bladen Hospital Main Lobby vaccine clinic.

Reopened: Bladen Hospital Main Lobby in Elizabethtown

Walk-ins are welcome until clinic capacity is reached.

Pfizer first, second and third doses: Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 107 E. Dunham St. in Elizabethtown.

— Hoke Pharmacy in Raeford:

Pfizer first and third doses: Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments preferred.

Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 300 Medical Pavilion Drive, Suite 100, off Highway 401 in Raeford inside Hoke Pavilion Medical Office Building. Individuals will pull in the main entrance and follow the instructions for parking in the main lot.

— Center Pharmacy in downtown Fayetteville:

Pfizer first and third doses: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments preferred.

Second doses: May walk in (no appointment required) Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 101 Robeson Street, Suite 107, in downtown Fayetteville. Individuals will park in the main lot and enter the pharmacy through the main entrance.