‘King Spawn’ #1 reveals a grim supernatural world worth exploring
The much anticipated King Spawn #1 is out in comic book shops this week, and we already know it’s a huge sales success due to preorders. Following in the footsteps of Spawn Universe, Sean Lewis and Todd McFarlane are writing a sort of anthology issue with King Spawn albeit with a lead A story. Expect this extra-sized issue to feature King Spawn, Haunt, Nightmare, The Hero, and Gunslinger stories. Given its sales success, though, we must ask: is it good?aiptcomics.com
