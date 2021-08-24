The Best Men's Rain Boots to Keep You Fly and Dry

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the rain really starts coming down, you'll be glad you copped a pair of men's rain boots...or completely bummed you didn't. Your sneakers aren't gonna save you from dreaded wet sock. As the weather gets more volatile every year, checking the forecast is about as good as asking a Magic 8-Ball if it's going to rain ("without a doubt" sounds sarcastic any way you read it). However the weather shakes out, it's best to just be prepared, with a raincoat, an umbrella, and certainly a pair of proper waterproof boots.