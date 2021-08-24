Cancel
Science

Organoids’ Electrical Activity Patterns Resemble Human Brain Tissue

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganoids, made from induced pluripotent stem cells, aggregate into three-dimensional forms to resemble miniature human organs. Now, researchers used two different approaches to study the patterns of electrical activity inside brain organoids. One involved inserting a probe into each organoid to measure brain activity, the other watched the brain cells in action under a microscope. The team’s findings showed organized waves of activity similar to those found in living human brains. In addition, the team observed patterns of electrical activity resembling seizures when studying organoids from patients with Rett syndrome. This work illustrates the value of these human cell–based models in investigating the underlying causes of diseases and testing potential therapies.

#Brain Research#Brain Activity#Human Brains#Phd
