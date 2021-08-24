Cancel
Atomic-Level Imaging of Lethal Prions Offers up New Insights for Potential Therapeutic Targeting

Genetic Engineering News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Case Western Reserve University and NIH have used cryo-electron microscopy to generate the highest-ever resolution imaging of an infectious prion. Their study has provided the first atomic-level data of how these abnormal proteins are assembled to cause fatal neurodegenerative diseases in people and animals, which could inform on how prion diseases could potentially be targeted by new therapies.

