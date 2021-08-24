Atomic-Level Imaging of Lethal Prions Offers up New Insights for Potential Therapeutic Targeting

It was not that long ago that the bacteria living on and inside us—our microbiota—was seen as a predominantly opportunistic collection of microbes that had simply found a convenient environmental niche in which to live. We understood that our gut microbes played a critical part in the digestive process, but what has come to light only more recently is just how deeply and broadly our health and wellness is enmeshed with those trillions of microbes we carry around with us. One area of particularly intensive study is the impact of metabolites released by the gut microbiota on neurological health and disease. An increasing body of evidence points to the importance of the gut–microbiota–brain axis in certain neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) as well as psychiatric disorders such as depression and anxiety. In this webinar, our experts will describe their research into the dynamic connection between the gut and the brain, sharing important new insights that have emerged from this burgeoning field of study.