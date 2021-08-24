Inside the refit of dedicated scientific support yacht Gene Chaser

The 30.78 metre Hargrave motor yacht Carbon Copy has been listed for sale by Michael DiCondina at Hargrave Custom Yachts. Built in GRP by Hargrave Custom Yachts to a design by J.B. Hargrave Yacht Design, she was delivered in 2014 one of the successful Hargrave 101 raised pilothouse series. She sleeps eight guests in total in four cabins, looked after by a professional crew of five. Accommodation comprises a full beam master suite and completely private VIP suite forward. The master suite is amidships, providing a centre lined king size bed and his and hers toilets. The VIP cabin is forward, with a centre lined queen size bed. A further two guest cabins consist of one double and one twin cabin, each with private en-suite bathroom facilities.