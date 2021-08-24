Monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19: How they work and who is eligible
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Preventing COVID-19 from making people extremely sick or landing them in the hospital is the public health goal of the pandemic, and the main job of the coronavirus vaccines. While monoclonal antibody therapy has been around for decades, COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies (lab-made antibodies given to a person that help their immune system stop the infection from spreading) have been gaining credibility as a key tool for protecting people most at risk of severe COVID-19. Preliminary research shows the treatment reduces risk for hospitalization or death by about 70%.www.cnet.com
