Hatteras motor yacht Jeannietini for sale

The 29.26 metre Sanlorenzo motor yacht NiniPop XL, listed for sale by Alex Clarke at Denison Yachting, has had a price reduction of $450,000. Built with a GRP hull and superstructure at the Italian yard Sanlorenzo to a design by long-time collaborator Francesco Paszkowski, she was delivered in 2021 and as the SL96 asymmetric Americas Edition Package. She features over $750,00,00 in upgrades to the interior and exterior of the vessel over the European version, such as electric zero speed stabilisers (at anchor and underway), a hydraulic stern thruster, 240,000 BTU tropical air conditioning, a hydraulic swim platform, a Sea Recovery 1850 Water Maker and more. Since taking delivery the owner has added an additional $300,000 in upgrades including ANG Shore Power Converters making this yacht able to plug in both in Europe and the Americas.