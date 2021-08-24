Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

Hatteras motor yacht Jeannietini for sale

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 24.3 metre Hatteras motor yacht Jeannietini has been listed for sale by Worth Avenue Yachts. Constructed in GRP and designed inside and out by the yard, the yacht was delivered in 2014. The yacht’s interior is notable for the large amount of high gloss American Cherry wood featured throughout the design.

