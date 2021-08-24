Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: What Michael Chavis Needs to Show

By Nicholas Caporoso
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates have continued to flip through their roster in hopes of finding players for the future. Michael Chavis is next. At the start of the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates utilized Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler to man center field. While these players have dealt with injuries and struggled performance in the past, the Pirates liked the potential upside. After both struggled, Ka’ai Tom, a rule five pick, was the next player the club tried this with. While a lot of players in this strategy fail, sometimes a player ends up being a regular or at least a solid bench player the next time the team is contention.

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Dustin Fowler
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Ben Cherington
Person
Clay Holmes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Triple A Indianapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates call up Chavis, send Castro, Park back to Minors

The Pirates have promoted infielder Michael Chavis from Triple-A Indianapolis and outfielder Anthony Alford has rejoined the team from the 10-day injured list. To make room on their roster, the Pirates have optioned infielder Rodolfo Castro to Double-A Altoona and infielder/outfielder Hoy Park has been sent to Indy. Chavis was...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Michael Chavis thankful for opportunity ahead of Pirates debut

The Pirates have the luxury of granting opportunities to players who could use it. That comes with the territory of being a team that has struggled all season and stands at 44-80 more than 3/4 of the way through the season. The next beneficiary of that opportunity is utility player...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Michael Chavis Still Using Red Sox Bag Despite Debuting With Pirates

Michael Chavis, who was sent from the Boston Red Sox to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, made his big-league debut with his new club on Monday. He appeared for in their game Tuesday night as well. While he’s finally rocking a Pirates uniform after starting his run with...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Michael Chavis couldn’t even bother to change his Red Sox team gear (Photo)

Michael Chavis is still using his Boston Red Sox equipment while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Boston Red Sox looked to improve their roster at the trade deadline to help build their then-lead in the AL East. One of the moves that they made was trading Michael Chavis to the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30. Chavis would not make his Pirates debut until this past Monday. As it turns out, he still carries a piece of the Red Sox with him, pun intended.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Exits with elbow discomfort

Chavis was removed from Saturday's game against the Cardinals with right elbow discomfort, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Chavis went 0-for-1 before being pulled from the contest during the fifth inning. The severity of the injury is unclear, and the 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the issue.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Nationals claim ex-Yankees slugger off waivers from Rays

From the penthouse to the outhouse. Multiple sources report the Washington Nationals claimed former New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays designated Ford for assignment on Saturday. He never appeared in the majors with Tampa Bay, which acquired him in a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Checking in on the Joe Musgrove Trade

January of 2021 was a busy month for the Pittsburgh Pirates, not only did they make a big deal with the Yankees, but they participated in a three-team trade that involved Joe Musgrove. This past January the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets and San Diego Padres struck a three-team trade....
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Was Traded at the Correct Time

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 17: Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates in action during the game against the New York Mets at PNC Park on July 17, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates traded Adam Frazier days before the trade deadline, but it...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBBoston Globe

Hunter Renfroe pays tribute to his ‘best friend’ after the death of Red Sox outfielder’s father

Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe offered a remembrance of his father, Todd, on social media Saturday night, calling the 57-year-old who died Thursday “my best friend.”. “He fought the good fight and he won the race. Cancer was a hard fought battle for four long years, but now he is pain free and in the arms of Jesus,” the 29-year-old Renfroe wrote. “He now has the best seat in the house to watch me achieve all my dreams.”
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Why the Pirates really put Gregory Polanco on outright waivers

ST. LOUIS — Might be a good time to take those Gregory Polanco jerseys down off of eBay or pull them out of the trash. The Pirates placed Polanco, their longest-tenured and highest-paid player, on outright waivers Sunday, although there’s more to it than a simple desire to release him as many assumed.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB trade rumors and news: Red Sox’s COVID-19 outbreak worsens

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. In just about the worst possible development for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy