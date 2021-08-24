Pittsburgh Pirates: What Michael Chavis Needs to Show

The Pittsburgh Pirates have continued to flip through their roster in hopes of finding players for the future. Michael Chavis is next. At the start of the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates utilized Anthony Alford and Dustin Fowler to man center field. While these players have dealt with injuries and struggled performance in the past, the Pirates liked the potential upside. After both struggled, Ka’ai Tom, a rule five pick, was the next player the club tried this with. While a lot of players in this strategy fail, sometimes a player ends up being a regular or at least a solid bench player the next time the team is contention.