Milwaukee Bucks: Ranking their 3 biggest victories from 2021 offseason

By Dalton Sell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough they did not make any massive moves, the Milwaukee Bucks still managed to piece together a solid offseason. Following their title-winning campaign, the front office managed to patch up some of the team’s most prominent flaws as they aim to repeat next season. They shored up their defense by signing Semi Ojeleye to a one-year deal while inking Rodney Hood to a similar deal to bolster their bench scoring in a move that has high potential if all goes according to plan.

