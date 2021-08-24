No complaints! A beautiful Tuesday forecast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are sitting in the sweet spot of the weekly forecast today. An August day that is just about spot on to our average, with temperatures warm, but definitely not hot. Today, we will start the day with a slight chill in the air. It’s possible that we find a few neighborhoods down into the 40s. You may need a jacket or sweatshirt if you’re going to be spending time outdoors before we warm for the day. If you’re thinking about an early start to an extended hike, you’ll need to be ready for the cool air. We will kick out plenty of temperatures in the 50s in the morning too, still cool. A light breeze to the day, with a chance for some morning clouds passing through the region. If you find it a bit cool and too much like a fall day in the morning, the afternoon is going to be for you (much warmer).