Destiny 2 Witch Queen Release Date, New Weapon Type, Setting, And Pre-Order Bonuses Leaked

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA PlayStation Store listing for Destiny 2's new Witch Queen expansion has seemingly spoiled Bungie's big surprise announcements today ahead of the big Witch Queen showcase event. A listing for the expansion was published on the Australian PlayStation Store, and it reveals the release date, new gameplay information, and pre-order bonuses, among other things. [Update: The stream is going on now, and the Witch Queen release date and trailer have been revealed.]

www.gamespot.com

