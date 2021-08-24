Destiny 2 Witch Queen Release Date, New Weapon Type, Setting, And Pre-Order Bonuses Leaked
A PlayStation Store listing for Destiny 2's new Witch Queen expansion has seemingly spoiled Bungie's big surprise announcements today ahead of the big Witch Queen showcase event. A listing for the expansion was published on the Australian PlayStation Store, and it reveals the release date, new gameplay information, and pre-order bonuses, among other things. [Update: The stream is going on now, and the Witch Queen release date and trailer have been revealed.]www.gamespot.com
Comments / 0