Avanti already has a special purpose bank charter in Wyoming, but they want more. The digital-asset-focused organization is applying to become a Federal Reserve member bank. If granted, Avanti will be subject to the “very same regulatory capital, compliance and supervisory examination standards that apply to traditional banks.” That goes in line with how they define themselves. In the official statement that Avanti sent to the press, they claim that purpose is “to serve as a compliant bridge to the U.S. dollar payments system and a custodian of digital assets that can meet the strictest level of institutional custody standards.”