Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CVS will require nurses, pharmacists, corporate employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID

By Michael Bonner
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CVS Health employees at its pharmacies and those who work in its corporate offices will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October. CVS Health announced Monday that any employee who interacts with patients or who works as part of its corporate staff must be fully vaccinated no later than Oct. 31. New hires in the same roles must have received their first dose by Sept. 15.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
53K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Lynch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Cvs Health#Lahey Health#Umass Memorial Health#Baystate Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Stock Wars: CVS Health Vs. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Benzinga’s weekly Stock Wars matches up two leaders in a major industry sector, with the goal of determining which company is the better investment. This week, the duel is between a pair of pharmacy retail chains: CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA). The Case...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Number of Employers Mandating Covid Vaccine Expected to Surge

By the fourth quarter of the year, 52% of U.S. employers could have some type of Covid-19 vaccine requirement in the workplace, advisory firm Willis Towers Watson said Wednesday. The findings were based on an Aug. 18-25 survey of 961 U.S. employers. Potential vaccine mandates ranged from requiring vaccinations for...
BusinessArkansas Online

Walgreens set to start employee wages at $15

Walgreens will hike starting pay to $15 an hour beginning in October, as employers across the United States continue boosting wages to attract workers. The drugstore chain said Tuesday that the wage hike will take effect in phases and be completed by November 2022. It will affect workers in the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the company has about 190,000 hourly employees and 9,100 store locations.
Public HealthArkansas Online

Walmart plans boosters in 2 weeks

Walmart Inc. is preparing to offer covid-19 booster shots to the public starting in mid-September, pending federal health officials' approval of a booster plan, the company said. Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health and Kroger Co. had previously expressed their intentions to participate in the broader rollout of the boosters. All...
Healthchaindrugreview.com

Aetna teams to expand access to autism care and services

WOONSOCKET, R.I. – Aetna, a CVS Health company, and ACES 2020, announced on Tuesday an enhanced relationship to improve the quality of life for individuals and families impacted with autism spectrum disorder or other special needs. Through a new national agreement, effective August 1, 2021, Aetna members now have access to value-based autism care from ACES clinical providers.
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Aetna, ACES team to launch Institute of Quality for autism care

Aetna has agreed to team up with Autism Comprehensive Educational Services to establish an Institute for Quality targeted toward individuals and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder, among other special needs. Through the new national agreement, effective August 1, Aetna members now have access to value-based autism care from ACES...
Public Healthdrugstorenews.com

Pharmacy tackles big underlying health obstacles

Pharmacies are turning their attention to factors that drive disparities in health and are looking for solutions. It takes a village to raise a child. Many retail chain and independent pharmacies are heeding this proverb, as evidenced by the extent to which they are working fervently to address the social determinants of health, as well as the health disparities that impact many patients in the communities they serve.
AgriculturePosted by
Axios

Tyson chicken plants offer employees $10,000 to get vaccinated

One of Tyson Foods' business units is dangling a hefty carrot hoping it will encourage workers to get vaccinated. What's happening: Employees at nearly 50 U.S. Tyson chicken plants have an opportunity to win $10,000, once a week for the next five weeks, if they've received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to an internal flyer posted on Facebook.
Chesapeake, VAwydaily.com

Major Hampton Roads Healthcare Systems Requiring All Employees to Be Fully Vaccinated

Hampton Roads — Healthcare systems in Hampton Roads are requiring that all employees be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18. Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters Health System, Riverside Health System and Sentara Healthcare announced Wednesday, Aug. 25 that they have all expanded their vaccination policies to include this new requirement.
Labor IssuesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Disney Reaches Vaccination Agreement With Union Workers

Florida's Walt Disney World will now require union employees as well as non-union and salaried workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to keep their jobs at the theme park. The deal was reached Monday with a union coalition, shortly after the Pfizer vaccine earned full Food and Drug Administration...
Public Healthmyfoxzone.com

CVS Health, Chevron mandate COVID vaccines for some employees

WASHINGTON — Health care giant CVS Health and oil and gas giant Chevron both said Monday they would soon require COVID-19 vaccinations for some employees as the delta variant causes cases to rise. The announcements came on the same day that the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine....
New York City, NYwabcradio.com

CVS Joins the Growing List of Companies Requiring Covid-19 Vaccinations

NEW YORK — CVS Health Corp. has joined the group of U.S. companies that require employees who have contact with customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Nurses and other employees who interact with patients, as well as all corporate staff, must be vaccinated by Oct. 31, the company said Monday. It said pharmacists have until Nov. 30 to be vaccinated.
Labor IssuesNews Channel 25

Disney World to require unionized workers to be fully vaccinated

Disney World reached an agreement with the Service Trades Council Union to require workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Unionized employees must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 22. The union says Disney World agreed to host on-site vaccination events over the next several weeks. "Getting vaccinated is the best...
Health ServicesBirmingham Star

Reading medical notes in beneficial for older patients

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): A recent clinic study led by an international team of researchers has found that older patients with chronic conditions benefit from reading medical appointment notes. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of the American Geriatrics Society'. As of April 2021, federal...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

The Pharmacy as the Center of Immunization Services for the Entire Family

Expanding services and revenues for pharmacies while improving public health and reducing stress on parents and others in the health care system is a win-win-win situation. Pharmacists and pharmacy interns have been vaccinating huge swaths of the American public for the past 2 decades.1 In the last year, pharmacy technicians have joined the ranks, and pharmacy at large has been instrumental in the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccines.2 Several federal and state regulatory changes, which have recently been solidified, were launched in response to the state of emergency. These changes alter the landscape of pharmacy-based immunizations from 1 that focused on adult influenza to 1 where the community pharmacy can be the vaccination hub for the entire family. Specifically, the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act allows pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and some pharmacy technicians to administer vaccines to persons 3 years or older.3 Many states followed this federal change with state legislative and regulatory changes of their own that mimic the federal regulations, therefore clearing hurdles (such as requirements of prescriptions) for pharmacies to immunize an even broader demographic.4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy