Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Neoga Junior/Senior High School reports 10% truancy rate

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truancy rate at Neoga Junior/Senior High School rose to 10 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 93 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...

ilbusinessdaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truancy#Nine Percent#Illinois Business Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Cook County, ILilbusinessdaily.com

At Maine South, 95 percent of students graduate high school

About 98 percent of ninth graders in 2020 were "on track" to graduate at Maine South High School, where the four-year graduation rate was 95 percent that year, according to the latest Illinois schools report card by the Illinois State Board of Education. Simultaneously, 49 percent of 10th graders, 71...
Educationilbusinessdaily.com

McIntosh Elementary reports 32% truancy rate

The truancy rate at McIntosh Elementary rose to 32 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 89 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of school...
Ohio Statescriptype.com

Changes coming to Ohio Department of Education school report cards

For years, the Ohio Department of Education’s Ohio School Report Cards have presented a challenge for school administrators looking to accurately communicate their districts’ successes and growth opportunities to their communities. After years of requests by grassroots and special interest groups like the Buckeye Association of School Administrators, the ODE...
Marblehead, MAWicked Local

Marblehead parents schooled on new elementary schedule

A new elementary schedule sent parents into a tailspin just two weeks before the start of the new school year, but Superintendent John Buckey pointed out that implementing structure was messy. The pandemic put a spotlight on time on learning on the elementary level. It became the hue and cry...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Parents

The Value of the IB Education at British International School

In addition to providing academic and social stimulation and years of growth opportunities, a child’s education prepares them for future higher education and, eventually, a career. Different educational approaches work best for different families, but it’s the International Baccalaureate (IB) education that consistently sets a student apart, says Anique Seldon, director of admissions, marketing and communications at the British International School of Chicago, South Loop (BISC-SL).
Michigan StateSturgis Journal

Michigan M-STEP scores reveal students lag in nearly every grade, category

Students lagged in nearly every grade and category on state tests taken in the spring of 2021, according to scores released Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Education. Those scores, and separate data also released from benchmark assessments of students across the state from the previous school year, illustrate just how much learning was interrupted through the pandemic.
Michigan Statemsu.edu

MSU reports find 3,661 third-grade students flagged for retention

New research reports from Michigan State University find that Michigan students’ learning gains were slower during the pandemic with more than 3,000 students identified as needing to repeat third grade due to low reading scores. The reports are from MSU’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, or EPIC, the strategic research partner...
Educationjewishobservernashville.org

Akiva and JMS’ New School Year is Off to a Great Start

On August 9th, Akiva students began the 2021-2022 school year - Akiva's 68th academic year. Students were all smiles as they reunited with old friends, met some new friends, and explored their classrooms and school. Students, parents, and faculty are looking forward to a year of learning, growth, and success.
Saint Johns County, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Tutoring Club shares tips for successful return to school

The Tutoring Club of St. Johns is offering tips to help St. Johns County students get a strong start as they go back to school. According to Kimberly Mullins, the learning center’s business owner, after a summer of time off from studies, routines and academic discipline, many students will need specific help getting back into the class routine with a solid beginning during the new school year.
Educationednc.org

Test scores from 2020-21 school year decline across all grades

The release of year-end test scores for the 2020-21 school year confirmed what many parents and educators suspected: Statewide scores were down across all tests. Students didn’t have to take these standardized year-end tests at the end of the 2019-20 school year, which was disrupted by the beginning of the pandemic in March. They did take tests this past school year, but these scores won’t be used for most accountability measures thanks to waivers from the state and federal governments.
Collegestheutcecho.com

UTC Sees 2% Tuition Increase

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved a proposal to increase undergraduate in-state tuition and mandatory fees. UTC increased tuition by 2% for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal years. The proposal, introduced over the summer and approved unanimously, resulted in a $176 increase for undergraduate students and a $204...
Educationmetrokids.com

10 Commandments for a Great School Year

1. Thou shalt set a proper bedtime. It can be difficult to transition from the long, fun-filled days of summer to the more rigid schedule of fall. Start a week or two early. Get back into the habit of going to bed early and rising at the appropriate time. Maybe even add 15 or 20 minutes to the morning scramble time to ease the pressure. Select clothing the night before. Eat breakfast together. Your children will arrive at school ready to start the day.
Collegesgonzaga.edu

Welcoming Students to Campus

This past week, students moved into their residence halls and began the fall semester here at GU. In the 2020-2021 school year, Gonzaga entered a hybrid format to accommodate both virtual and in-person students in light of the COVID-19 crisis. This school year, we are welcoming back all of our undergraduate students for in-person learning and activities. While there are still COVID-19 precautions and policies in place, campus is excited to be welcoming back our whole student body. Student support offices on campus (which you can read more about in last week's blog) have been preparing to and began working with students to help them succeed during their time at GU. Please read a welcome letter addressed to our students and families from our Assistant Dean of DICE (Diversity, Inclusion, Community, and Equity), Joan Iva Fawcett:
Educationtexasborderbusiness.com

Student Face Masks Add Layer of Protection as School Year Begins

As the in-person school year begins, many parents are experiencing uneasiness and uncertainty about mask wearing for students. This week, the Department of Education initiated investigations into five states who have bans on universal mask mandates in schools. The following Cornell University experts are available to weigh in on masking...
Dolton, ILilbusinessdaily.com

Lincoln Elementary School reports 0.3% truancy rate

The truancy rate at Lincoln Elementary School stayed flat at 0.3 percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 93 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy