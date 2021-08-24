Neoga Junior/Senior High School reports 10% truancy rate

This past week, students moved into their residence halls and began the fall semester here at GU. In the 2020-2021 school year, Gonzaga entered a hybrid format to accommodate both virtual and in-person students in light of the COVID-19 crisis. This school year, we are welcoming back all of our undergraduate students for in-person learning and activities. While there are still COVID-19 precautions and policies in place, campus is excited to be welcoming back our whole student body. Student support offices on campus (which you can read more about in last week's blog) have been preparing to and began working with students to help them succeed during their time at GU. Please read a welcome letter addressed to our students and families from our Assistant Dean of DICE (Diversity, Inclusion, Community, and Equity), Joan Iva Fawcett: