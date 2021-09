The demand for a quick COVID test has only increased as cases rise across Washington state, driven primarily by the spread of the delta variant. As an easier option, people are turning to over-the-counter, at-home tests when they have symptoms that could be COVID-19, or for other reasons like travel requirements or possible exposure. While at-home tests can be convenient, the Washington State Department of Health says it’s important to make sure people are using the right kind of test, are taking steps to isolate and get care if they do test positive, and to have that positive test reported to the state in order to determine how and where the virus is spreading.