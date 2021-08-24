Kirtan Turiya Sings

Originally self-released through Alice Coltrane’s publishing company The Avatar Institute in 1982 on cassette only and then only unofficially reissued in Germany during the last 10 years, this is the first official reissue of this beautiful and unique album, originally intended for students at the same institute (The Vedantic Center) where she was the spiritual director of an ashram and lived for many years. By this time a swamini and well-versed in Hinduism, the music here is unlike anything she made on her more well-known ’60s and ’70s records, both with her late husband John Coltrane and as a bandleader on such landmark records as A Monastic Trio; Ptah, the El Daoud; Journey in Satchidananda; and Eternity.